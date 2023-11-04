The Florida Panthers (off a win in their most recent game) and the Chicago Blackhawks (off a defeat) will clash on Saturday at United Center in Chicago.

When: Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

United Center in Chicago, Illinois

The Panthers have allowed 23 total goals (2.6 per game), the fifth-fewest in NHL action.

The Panthers' 24 total goals (2.7 per game) rank 26th in the league.

Over on the defensive end, the Panthers have given up 21 goals (2.3 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They have scored 24 goals during that time.

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Sam Reinhart 9 8 3 11 3 2 46.9% Aleksander Barkov Jr. 8 2 6 8 2 6 54.2% Matthew Tkachuk 9 1 7 8 9 6 100% Evan Rodrigues 9 2 6 8 7 0 25% Dmitry Kulikov 9 0 6 6 3 4 -

The Blackhawks have allowed 32 total goals this season (3.6 per game), 19th in the NHL.

The Blackhawks have 19 goals this season (2.1 per game), 29th in the league.

Defensively, the Blackhawks have allowed 31 goals (3.4 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They are scoring at a 2.1 goals-per-game average (19 total) over that span.

