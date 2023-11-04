How to Watch the Panthers vs. Blackhawks Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 4
Published: Nov. 4, 2023 at 2:12 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
The Florida Panthers (off a win in their most recent game) and the Chicago Blackhawks (off a defeat) will clash on Saturday at United Center in Chicago.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
You can tune in to watch the Panthers look to beat the the Blackhawks on ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSFL.
Panthers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSFL
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Panthers vs Blackhawks Additional Info
|Panthers vs Blackhawks Odds/Over/Under
|Panthers vs Blackhawks Prediction
|Panthers vs Blackhawks Player Props
|Panthers vs Blackhawks Betting Trends & Stats
Get tickets for any NHL game this season at Ticketmaster!
Panthers Stats & Trends
- The Panthers have allowed 23 total goals (2.6 per game), the fifth-fewest in NHL action.
- The Panthers' 24 total goals (2.7 per game) rank 26th in the league.
- Over on the defensive end, the Panthers have given up 21 goals (2.3 per game) in those 10 matchups.
- They have scored 24 goals during that time.
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Panthers Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Sam Reinhart
|9
|8
|3
|11
|3
|2
|46.9%
|Aleksander Barkov Jr.
|8
|2
|6
|8
|2
|6
|54.2%
|Matthew Tkachuk
|9
|1
|7
|8
|9
|6
|100%
|Evan Rodrigues
|9
|2
|6
|8
|7
|0
|25%
|Dmitry Kulikov
|9
|0
|6
|6
|3
|4
|-
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Blackhawks Stats & Trends
- The Blackhawks have allowed 32 total goals this season (3.6 per game), 19th in the NHL.
- The Blackhawks have 19 goals this season (2.1 per game), 29th in the league.
- Defensively, the Blackhawks have allowed 31 goals (3.4 per game) in those 10 matchups.
- They are scoring at a 2.1 goals-per-game average (19 total) over that span.
Blackhawks Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Connor Bedard
|9
|4
|2
|6
|3
|6
|37.7%
|Corey Perry
|9
|2
|4
|6
|2
|0
|-
|Ryan Donato
|9
|2
|2
|4
|5
|9
|42.1%
|Nick Foligno
|9
|1
|3
|4
|2
|6
|58.1%
|Seth Jones
|9
|0
|4
|4
|8
|2
|-
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.