Panthers vs. Blackhawks Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - November 4
The Florida Panthers (5-3-1) square off against the Chicago Blackhawks (3-6) at United Center on Saturday, November 4 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSFL. The Panthers knocked off the Detroit Red Wings 2-0 in their most recent game, while the Blackhawks are coming off an 8-1 loss to the Arizona Coyotes.
Ahead of watching this matchup, here is our prediction for which team will bring home the win in Saturday's hockey action.
Panthers vs. Blackhawks Predictions for Saturday
Our computer projections model for this contest expects a final tally of Panthers 4, Blackhawks 3.
- Moneyline Pick: Panthers (-200)
- Total Pick: Under 6.5 (computer predicts 5.4 goals on average)
- Spread Pick: Blackhawks (+1.5)
Panthers vs Blackhawks Additional Info
Panthers Splits and Trends
- The Panthers (5-3-1 overall) have a -1-1 record in contests that have needed overtime.
- Florida is 2-0-1 (five points) in its three games decided by one goal.
- Florida has scored a pair of goals in two games this season (1-0-1 record, three points).
- The Panthers have scored at least three goals six times, and are 4-2-0 in those games (to register eight points).
- In the four games when Florida has scored a lone power-play goal, it went 3-1-0 to record six points.
- When it has outshot its opponent, Florida is 3-2-1 (seven points).
- The Panthers have been outshot by opponents in three games, going 2-1-0 to record four points.
Team Stats Comparison
|Panthers Rank
|Panthers AVG
|Blackhawks AVG
|Blackhawks Rank
|25th
|2.67
|Goals Scored
|2.11
|29th
|6th
|2.56
|Goals Allowed
|3.56
|27th
|5th
|33.4
|Shots
|26.3
|30th
|6th
|28.8
|Shots Allowed
|34
|26th
|26th
|12.12%
|Power Play %
|9.09%
|31st
|26th
|72.73%
|Penalty Kill %
|86.67%
|8th
Panthers vs. Blackhawks Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSFL
- Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois
