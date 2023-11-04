The Florida Panthers (5-3-1) square off against the Chicago Blackhawks (3-6) at United Center on Saturday, November 4 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSFL. The Panthers knocked off the Detroit Red Wings 2-0 in their most recent game, while the Blackhawks are coming off an 8-1 loss to the Arizona Coyotes.

Ahead of watching this matchup, here is our prediction for which team will bring home the win in Saturday's hockey action.

Panthers vs. Blackhawks Predictions for Saturday

Our computer projections model for this contest expects a final tally of Panthers 4, Blackhawks 3.

Moneyline Pick: Panthers (-200)

Panthers (-200) Total Pick: Under 6.5 (computer predicts 5.4 goals on average)

Under 6.5 (computer predicts 5.4 goals on average) Spread Pick: Blackhawks (+1.5)

Panthers vs Blackhawks Additional Info

Panthers Splits and Trends

The Panthers (5-3-1 overall) have a -1-1 record in contests that have needed overtime.

Florida is 2-0-1 (five points) in its three games decided by one goal.

Florida has scored a pair of goals in two games this season (1-0-1 record, three points).

The Panthers have scored at least three goals six times, and are 4-2-0 in those games (to register eight points).

In the four games when Florida has scored a lone power-play goal, it went 3-1-0 to record six points.

When it has outshot its opponent, Florida is 3-2-1 (seven points).

The Panthers have been outshot by opponents in three games, going 2-1-0 to record four points.

Team Stats Comparison

Panthers Rank Panthers AVG Blackhawks AVG Blackhawks Rank 25th 2.67 Goals Scored 2.11 29th 6th 2.56 Goals Allowed 3.56 27th 5th 33.4 Shots 26.3 30th 6th 28.8 Shots Allowed 34 26th 26th 12.12% Power Play % 9.09% 31st 26th 72.73% Penalty Kill % 86.67% 8th

Panthers vs. Blackhawks Game Time and TV Channel

When: Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSFL

ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSFL Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois

