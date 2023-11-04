When the Florida Panthers meet the Chicago Blackhawks at United Center on Saturday (starting at 8:00 PM ET), Sam Reinhart and Corey Perry will be among the top players to keep an eye on.

If you're looking to catch this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Panthers vs. Blackhawks Game Information

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Panthers Players to Watch

Reinhart is one of Florida's leading contributors (11 points), via collected eight goals and three assists.

Through eight games, Aleksander Barkov Jr. has scored two goals and picked up six assists.

Evan Rodrigues' eight points this season are via two goals and six assists.

Anthony Stolarz (1-0-0) has a goals against average of 1.0 on the season. His .964% save percentage is fourth-best in the NHL.

Catch NHL action all season long on ESPN+!

Blackhawks Players to Watch

Perry is an important part of the offense for Chicago, with six points this season, as he has recorded two goals and four assists in nine games.

Connor Bedard has made a big impact for Chicago this season with six points (four goals and two assists).

This season, Nick Foligno has scored one goal and contributed three assists for Chicago, giving him a point total of four.

In the crease, Arvid Soderblom has a record of 1-3-0 in four games this season, conceding 15 goals (4.2 goals against average) with 98 saves and an .867 save percentage, 60th in the league.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Panthers vs. Blackhawks Stat Comparison

Panthers Rank Panthers AVG Blackhawks AVG Blackhawks Rank 25th 2.67 Goals Scored 2.11 29th 6th 2.56 Goals Allowed 3.56 27th 5th 33.4 Shots 26.3 30th 6th 28.8 Shots Allowed 34 26th 26th 12.12% Power Play % 9.09% 31st 26th 72.73% Penalty Kill % 86.67% 8th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.