The Florida Panthers (5-3-1) and Chicago Blackhawks (3-6) square off at United Center on Saturday, November 4 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSFL. The Panthers knocked off the Detroit Red Wings 2-0 in their most recent outing, while the Blackhawks are coming off an 8-1 loss to the Arizona Coyotes.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Panthers vs. Blackhawks Game Info

When: Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSFL

ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSFL Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Panthers (-200) Blackhawks (+165) 6.5 Panthers (-1.5)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Panthers Betting Insights

The Panthers have compiled a 3-1 record when favored on the moneyline this season.

Florida has played as a moneyline favorite of -200 or shorter in only one game this season, and won.

The Panthers have a 66.7% chance to win this game based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Florida's nine matches this season have finished above this game's total of 6.5 goals three times.

Panthers vs Blackhawks Additional Info

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Panthers vs. Blackhawks Rankings

Panthers Total (Rank) Blackhawks Total (Rank) 24 (26th) Goals 19 (29th) 23 (5th) Goals Allowed 32 (19th) 4 (23rd) Power Play Goals 3 (28th) 9 (21st) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 4 (6th)

Bet on this game at BetMGM

Panthers Advanced Stats

The Panthers are ranked 26th in the NHL with 24 goals this season, an average of 2.7 per contest.

On defense, the Panthers are one of the best squads in league competition, allowing 23 goals to rank fifth.

Their goal differential (+1) ranks them 15th in the league.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.