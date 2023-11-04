Panthers vs. Blackhawks: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
The Florida Panthers (5-3-1) and Chicago Blackhawks (3-6) square off at United Center on Saturday, November 4 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSFL. The Panthers knocked off the Detroit Red Wings 2-0 in their most recent outing, while the Blackhawks are coming off an 8-1 loss to the Arizona Coyotes.
Panthers vs. Blackhawks Game Info
- When: Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSFL Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Panthers (-200)
|Blackhawks (+165)
|6.5
|Panthers (-1.5)
Panthers Betting Insights
- The Panthers have compiled a 3-1 record when favored on the moneyline this season.
- Florida has played as a moneyline favorite of -200 or shorter in only one game this season, and won.
- The Panthers have a 66.7% chance to win this game based on the moneyline's implied probability.
- Florida's nine matches this season have finished above this game's total of 6.5 goals three times.
Panthers vs. Blackhawks Rankings
|Panthers Total (Rank)
|Blackhawks Total (Rank)
|24 (26th)
|Goals
|19 (29th)
|23 (5th)
|Goals Allowed
|32 (19th)
|4 (23rd)
|Power Play Goals
|3 (28th)
|9 (21st)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|4 (6th)
Panthers Advanced Stats
- The Panthers are ranked 26th in the NHL with 24 goals this season, an average of 2.7 per contest.
- On defense, the Panthers are one of the best squads in league competition, allowing 23 goals to rank fifth.
- Their goal differential (+1) ranks them 15th in the league.
