Top Player Prop Bets for Panthers vs. Blackhawks on November 4, 2023
Sam Reinhart is one of the players with prop bets for the taking when the Florida Panthers and the Chicago Blackhawks square off at United Center on Saturday (starting at 8:00 PM ET).
Panthers vs. Blackhawks Game Info
- When: Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSFL
- Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Panthers vs. Blackhawks Additional Info
NHL Props Today: Florida Panthers
Sam Reinhart Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -200, Under Odds: +145)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +135, Under Odds: -175)
One of Florida's top offensive players this season is Reinhart, who has scored 11 points in nine games (eight goals and three assists).
Reinhart Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Red Wings
|Nov. 2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Bruins
|Oct. 30
|1
|1
|2
|5
|vs. Kraken
|Oct. 28
|0
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Sharks
|Oct. 24
|1
|0
|1
|4
|vs. Canucks
|Oct. 21
|2
|0
|2
|4
Evan Rodrigues Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -143, Under Odds: +110)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +145, Under Odds: -200)
Evan Rodrigues is another of Florida's most productive contributors through nine games, with two goals and six assists.
Rodrigues Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Red Wings
|Nov. 2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Bruins
|Oct. 30
|0
|0
|0
|5
|vs. Kraken
|Oct. 28
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Sharks
|Oct. 24
|0
|1
|1
|0
|vs. Canucks
|Oct. 21
|0
|2
|2
|4
Aleksander Barkov Jr. Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -238, Under Odds: +175)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -120, Under Odds: -110)
Aleksander Barkov Jr. has eight total points for Florida, with two goals and six assists.
Barkov Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Red Wings
|Nov. 2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|at Bruins
|Oct. 30
|1
|1
|2
|1
|vs. Kraken
|Oct. 28
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Sharks
|Oct. 24
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Canucks
|Oct. 21
|1
|1
|2
|1
NHL Props Today: Chicago Blackhawks
Connor Bedard Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -149, Under Odds: +115)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +155, Under Odds: -208)
Connor Bedard has totaled six total points (0.7 per game) this season. He has four goals and two assists.
Bedard Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Coyotes
|Oct. 30
|1
|0
|1
|3
|at Golden Knights
|Oct. 27
|1
|0
|1
|3
|vs. Bruins
|Oct. 24
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Golden Knights
|Oct. 21
|1
|0
|1
|2
|at Avalanche
|Oct. 19
|0
|0
|0
|0
