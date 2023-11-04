Will Ryan Lomberg score a goal when the Florida Panthers face off against the Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to consider before betting any props.

Will Ryan Lomberg score a goal against the Blackhawks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)

Lomberg stats and insights

Lomberg is yet to score through nine games this season.

This is his first game of the season against the Blackhawks.

Lomberg has no points on the power play.

Blackhawks defensive stats

The Blackhawks are 19th in goals allowed, conceding 32 total goals (3.6 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Blackhawks have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 18.7 hits and 17.9 blocked shots per game.

Panthers vs. Blackhawks game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSFL

