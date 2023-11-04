On Saturday at 8:00 PM ET, the Florida Panthers match up against the Chicago Blackhawks. Is Sam Reinhart going to light the lamp in this matchup? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will Sam Reinhart score a goal against the Blackhawks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +160 (Bet $10 to win $16.00 if he scores a goal)

Reinhart stats and insights

Reinhart has scored in six of nine games this season, including multiple goals in a game twice.

This is his first matchup of the season versus the Blackhawks.

He has scored three goals, but has no assists, on the power play.

He has a 25.0% shooting percentage, attempting 3.6 shots per game.

Blackhawks defensive stats

The Blackhawks are 19th in goals allowed, conceding 32 total goals (3.6 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Blackhawks have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 18.7 hits and 17.9 blocked shots per game.

Panthers vs. Blackhawks game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSFL

