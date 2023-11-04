Sam Reinhart and the Florida Panthers will meet the Chicago Blackhawks at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, at United Center. Fancy a bet on Reinhart in the Panthers-Blackhawks game? Use our stats and information below.

Sam Reinhart vs. Blackhawks Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSFL

0.5 points (Over odds: -200)

0.5 points (Over odds: -200) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +130)

Reinhart Season Stats Insights

In 9 games this season, Reinhart has a plus-minus rating of +7, while averaging 21:09 on the ice per game.

Reinhart has scored a goal in a game six times this season over nine games played, with multiple goals in two of those contests.

Reinhart has a point in six of nine games this season, with multiple points in five of them.

Reinhart has yet to record a multi-assist game this season despite registering one in three of nine games played.

Reinhart has an implied probability of 66.7% to exceed his point total based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Reinhart has an implied probability of 43.5% of going over his assist prop bet.

Reinhart Stats vs. the Blackhawks

The Blackhawks are 19th in goals allowed, giving up 32 total goals (3.6 per game) in the league.

The team's -13 goal differential ranks 30th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Chicago 9 Games 2 11 Points 1 8 Goals 1 3 Assists 0

