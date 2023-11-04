The Stetson Hatters (3-5) square off against a familiar opponent when they visit the Davidson Wildcats (6-2) on Saturday, November 4, 2023 at Spec Martin Municipal Stadium in a Pioneer League battle.

Stetson is totaling 335.6 yards per game on offense, which ranks 79th in the FCS. On the other side of the ball, the Hatters rank 49th, allowing 336.3 yards per contest. Davidson's defense ranks 37th in the FCS with 23.4 points given up per game, but it has been bolstered by its offense, which ranks best by putting up 43.5 points per contest.

Keep reading to find out the info on how to watch this game on ESPN+.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Stetson vs. Davidson Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Deland, Florida

Deland, Florida Venue: Spec Martin Municipal Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 10 Games

Stetson vs. Davidson Key Statistics

Stetson Davidson 335.6 (77th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 466.0 (8th) 336.3 (48th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 282.1 (15th) 116.0 (95th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 299.5 (2nd) 219.6 (53rd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 166.5 (99th) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 0 (66th) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (66th)

Stetson Stats Leaders

Matt O'Connor has 1,109 pass yards for Stetson, completing 56.6% of his passes and recording four touchdowns and four interceptions this season.

Kaderris Roberts has carried the ball 58 times for a team-high 326 yards on the ground and has found the end zone four times.

Devon Brewer has been handed the ball 90 times this year and racked up 283 yards (35.4 per game) with five touchdowns.

Gabe Atkin's leads his squad with 507 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 36 receptions (out of 29 targets) and scored three touchdowns.

Nazeviah Burris has grabbed 21 passes while averaging 38.5 yards per game and scoring one touchdown.

Jalon Warthen-Carr has hauled in 18 grabs for 268 yards, an average of 33.5 yards per game.

Davidson Stats Leaders

Coulter Cleland leads Davidson with 1,125 yards on 85-of-108 passing with 14 touchdowns compared to two interceptions this season. He has chipped in with 250 rushing yards (31.3 ypg) on 45 carries.

Mari Adams is his team's leading rusher with 127 carries for 710 yards, or 88.8 per game. He's found paydirt 12 times on the ground, as well.

Mason Sheron has piled up 102 carries and totaled 637 yards with 10 touchdowns.

Aaron Maione's 310 receiving yards (38.8 yards per game) are best on his team. He has 25 receptions on 21 targets with three touchdowns.

Brody Reina has racked up 252 receiving yards (31.5 yards per game) and four touchdowns on 12 receptions.

Mark McCurdy's 14 targets have resulted in 21 catches for 246 yards and one touchdown.

Rep your team with officially licensed Stetson or Davidson gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.