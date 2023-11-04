For those wanting to place a bet on the upcoming battle between the Florida Panthers and the Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET, is Steven Lorentz a player who is a good bet to light the lamp? We dissect all the stats in the article below.

Will Steven Lorentz score a goal against the Blackhawks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)

Lorentz stats and insights

Lorentz has scored in one of nine games this season, and it was just a single goal.

He has not played against the Blackhawks yet this season.

Lorentz has no points on the power play.

Lorentz averages 0.8 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 14.3%.

Blackhawks defensive stats

On defense, the Blackhawks are giving up 32 total goals (3.6 per game) which ranks 19th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Blackhawks have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 18.7 hits and 17.9 blocked shots per game.

Panthers vs. Blackhawks game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSFL

