The UCF Knights (3-5) hit the road for a Big 12 battle against the Cincinnati Bearcats (2-6) on Saturday, November 4, 2023 at Nippert Stadium.

UCF ranks 101st in total defense this year (402.0 yards allowed per game), but has been thriving on the other side of the ball, ranking sixth-best in the FBS with 495.0 total yards per game. With 444.5 total yards per game on offense, Cincinnati ranks 26th in the FBS in 2023. On defense, it ranks 69th, allowing 375.4 total yards per contest.

UCF vs. Cincinnati Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: Fox Sports 1

Watch this game on Fubo City: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Nippert Stadium

UCF vs. Cincinnati Key Statistics

UCF Cincinnati 495.0 (8th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 444.5 (34th) 402.0 (87th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 375.4 (59th) 227.0 (4th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 222.6 (6th) 268.0 (39th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 221.9 (73rd) 14 (98th) Turnovers (Rank) 13 (86th) 7 (113th) Takeaways (Rank) 9 (95th)

UCF Stats Leaders

John Rhys Plumlee has racked up 1,108 yards (138.5 ypg) on 82-of-127 passing with eight touchdowns compared to seven interceptions this season. In addition, he's added 204 rushing yards (25.5 ypg) on 36 carries while scoring three touchdowns on the ground.

The team's top rusher, RJ Harvey, has carried the ball 126 times for 712 yards (89.0 per game) and six touchdowns. He's proven to be a dual threat, racking up 210 receiving yards on 14 catches with two touchdowns through the air.

Johnny Richardson has carried the ball 68 times for 493 yards (61.6 per game) and one touchdown.

Javon Baker's leads his squad with 585 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 29 receptions (out of 46 targets) and scored five touchdowns.

Kobe Hudson has caught 26 passes for 562 yards (70.3 yards per game) and four touchdowns this year.

Cincinnati Stats Leaders

Emory Jones has thrown for 1,601 yards on 139-of-233 passing with 13 touchdowns and nine interceptions this season. He has chipped on the ground, as well, with 441 yards and three rushing touchdowns.

Corey Kiner is his team's leading rusher with 119 carries for 642 yards, or 80.3 per game. He's found paydirt two times on the ground, as well.

Xzavier Henderson has hauled in 578 receiving yards on 42 receptions to pace his team so far this season while scoring three touchdowns as a receiver.

Braden Smith has caught 27 passes and compiled 355 receiving yards (44.4 per game) with three touchdowns.

Chamon Metayer has racked up 209 reciving yards (26.1 ypg) and three touchdowns this season.

