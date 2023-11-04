In the upcoming tilt versus the Chicago Blackhawks, which begins at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, can we count on William Lockwood to light the lamp for the Florida Panthers? Let's dive into the most important numbers and trends to determine which prop bets you should be considering.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will William Lockwood score a goal against the Blackhawks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +700 (Bet $10 to win $70.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Lockwood 2022-23 stats and insights

Lockwood did not score in 13 games last season.

Lockwood produced no points on the power play last season.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Blackhawks 2022-23 defensive stats

Defensively, the Blackhawks gave up 299 total goals (3.6 per game) to rank 28th in NHL play.

The Blackhawks secured two shutouts last season. Their skaters averaged 24 hits and 15.6 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Panthers vs. Blackhawks game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSFL

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.