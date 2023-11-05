Braxton Berrios was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Miami Dolphins have a game against the Kansas City Chiefs at 9:30 AM ET on Sunday in Week 9. Trying to find Berrios' stats? Here's everything you need to know.

In the air, Berrios has been targeted 25 times, with season stats of 194 yards on 20 receptions (9.7 per catch) and one TD. He also has one carry for 11 yards.

Braxton Berrios Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice

Reported Injury: Hamstring

The Dolphins have listed two other receiviers on the injury report this week: Durham Smythe (DNP/ankle): 14 Rec; 151 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs River Cracraft (LP/shoulder): 6 Rec; 87 Rec Yds; 1 Rec TD



Week 9 Injury Reports

Dolphins vs. Chiefs Game Info

Game Day: November 5, 2023

November 5, 2023 Game Time: 9:30 AM

9:30 AM Live Stream: Fubo

Berrios 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 25 20 194 67 1 9.7

Berrios Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Chargers 5 3 42 0 Week 2 @Patriots 3 2 28 0 Week 3 Broncos 2 2 33 0 Week 4 @Bills 6 6 43 1 Week 5 Giants 2 2 13 0 Week 6 Panthers 2 2 20 0 Week 7 @Eagles 2 1 7 0 Week 8 Patriots 3 2 8 0

