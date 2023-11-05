Will Braxton Berrios Play in Week 9? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Braxton Berrios was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Miami Dolphins have a game against the Kansas City Chiefs at 9:30 AM ET on Sunday in Week 9. Trying to find Berrios' stats? Here's everything you need to know.
In the air, Berrios has been targeted 25 times, with season stats of 194 yards on 20 receptions (9.7 per catch) and one TD. He also has one carry for 11 yards.
Braxton Berrios Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice
- Reported Injury: Hamstring
- The Dolphins have listed two other receiviers on the injury report this week:
- Durham Smythe (DNP/ankle): 14 Rec; 151 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs
- River Cracraft (LP/shoulder): 6 Rec; 87 Rec Yds; 1 Rec TD
Dolphins vs. Chiefs Game Info
- Game Day: November 5, 2023
- Game Time: 9:30 AM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Berrios 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|25
|20
|194
|67
|1
|9.7
Berrios Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|@Chargers
|5
|3
|42
|0
|Week 2
|@Patriots
|3
|2
|28
|0
|Week 3
|Broncos
|2
|2
|33
|0
|Week 4
|@Bills
|6
|6
|43
|1
|Week 5
|Giants
|2
|2
|13
|0
|Week 6
|Panthers
|2
|2
|20
|0
|Week 7
|@Eagles
|2
|1
|7
|0
|Week 8
|Patriots
|3
|2
|8
|0
