Miami Dolphins receiver Braxton Berrios has a difficult matchup in Week 9 (Sunday at 9:30 AM ET), playing the Kansas City Chiefs. The Chiefs are allowing the second-fewest passing yards in the NFL, 176.1 per game.

Berrios has a 194-yard year thus far (24.3 yards per game), with one touchdown. He has hauled in 20 balls on 25 targets.

Berrios vs. the Chiefs

Berrios vs the Chiefs (since 2021): No games

No games Two players have collected 100 or more receiving yards in a game against Kansas City in the 2023 season.

The Chiefs have surrendered a TD pass to 11 opposing players this year.

No player has recorded more than one TD reception against Kansas City on the season.

Berrios will face the NFL's second-ranked pass defense this week. The Chiefs give up 176.1 passing yards per contest.

So far this year, the Chiefs have given up 11 passing TDs to their opponents, averaging 1.4 per game. That ranks 20th in the NFL.

Dolphins Player Previews

Braxton Berrios Receiving Props vs. the Chiefs

Receiving Yards: 19.5 (-115)

Berrios Receiving Insights

Berrios, in the receiving game, has hit the over on his receiving yards prop in four of eight games this year.

Berrios has received 9.0% of his team's 277 passing attempts this season (25 targets).

He has been targeted 25 times, averaging 7.8 yards per target (56th in NFL).

Berrios has had a touchdown catch in one of eight games this season. He had only one TD in that game.

He has one touchdown this season (2.9% of his team's 35 offensive TDs).

Berrios' Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Patriots 10/29/2023 Week 8 3 TAR / 2 REC / 8 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Eagles 10/22/2023 Week 7 2 TAR / 1 REC / 7 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Panthers 10/15/2023 Week 6 2 TAR / 2 REC / 20 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Giants 10/8/2023 Week 5 2 TAR / 2 REC / 13 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Bills 10/1/2023 Week 4 6 TAR / 6 REC / 43 YDS / 1 TD 1 ATT / 11 YDS / 0 TDs

