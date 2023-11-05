In the Week 9 tilt between the Miami Dolphins and the Kansas City Chiefs at 9:30 AM ET on Sunday, will Braxton Berrios hit paydirt? Read on for odds and analysis on whether he's a safe bet to pick up a TD in this matchup.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Think Berrios will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!

Will Braxton Berrios score a touchdown against the Chiefs?

Odds to score a TD this game: +320 (Bet $10 to win $32.00 if he scores a TD)

Berrios has chipped in with 20 receptions for 194 yards and one TD. He's been targeted 25 times, producing 24.3 yards per game.

Berrios, in eight games this year, has caught one touchdown pass.

Braxton Berrios Game Log

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Chargers 5 3 42 0 Week 2 @Patriots 3 2 28 0 Week 3 Broncos 2 2 33 0 Week 4 @Bills 6 6 43 1 Week 5 Giants 2 2 13 0 Week 6 Panthers 2 2 20 0 Week 7 @Eagles 2 1 7 0 Week 8 Patriots 3 2 8 0

Rep Braxton Berrios with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.