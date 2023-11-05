Should you bet on Cedrick Wilson scoring a touchdown in the Miami Dolphins' upcoming Week 9 matchup versus the Kansas City Chiefs, which kicks off at 9:30 AM ET on Sunday? Keep reading for an in-depth overview of how he stacks up against his anytime touchdown player prop this week.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Think Wilson will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!

Will Cedrick Wilson score a touchdown against the Chiefs?

Odds to score a TD this game: +700 (Bet $10 to win $70.00 if he scores a TD)

Wilson has reeled in eight balls (on 10 targets) for 117 yards (29.3 per game) and one score this campaign.

In one of four games this year, Wilson has a touchdown catch. He hasn't, however, tallied a multiple-TD effort.

Cedrick Wilson Game Log

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 4 @Bills 2 1 16 0 Week 5 Giants 4 4 52 0 Week 7 @Eagles 3 2 48 0 Week 8 Patriots 1 1 1 1

Rep Cedrick Wilson with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.