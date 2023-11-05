The Miami Dolphins (6-2) will look to upset the Kansas City Chiefs (6-2) on Sunday, November 5, 2023 at Deutsche Bank Park. The spread foretells a close game, with the Chiefs favored by 1.5 points. The over/under is set at 50.5 in the outing.

Looking to make some live bets on this week's tilt between the Chiefs and Dolphins? Keep your browser locked on this page, as we provide all of the stats and trends you need to know to make informed in-game bets.

Sign up to live bet on the Chiefs-Dolphins matchup or any other NFL game at BetMGM, and use our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Watch Dolphins vs Chiefs on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Dolphins vs. Chiefs Quarter-By-Quarter Betting Tips

1st Quarter

The Dolphins have led three times, have been behind two times, and have been knotted up three times at the end of the first quarter this year.

The Chiefs have been leading after the first quarter in four games, have been behind after the first quarter in two games, and have been knotted up after the first quarter in two games in 2023.

Kansas City's offense is averaging five points in the first quarter this year. On the other side of the ball, it is giving up 2.5 points on average in the first quarter.

2nd Quarter

Digging into scoring in the second quarter, the Dolphins have won the second quarter in six games and have been outscored in the second quarter in two games.

In eight games this season, the Chiefs have lost the second quarter three times and outscored their opponent five times.

Kansas City's offense is averaging 12 points in the second quarter this year. Defensively, it is allowing 5.9 points on average in the second quarter.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

3rd Quarter

Out of eight games this season, the Dolphins have won the third quarter four times, lost two times, and been knotted up two times.

The Chiefs have outscored their opponent in the third quarter in five games this season, lost the third quarter in one game, and been tied in the third quarter in two games.

On offense, Kansas City is averaging 5.1 points in the third quarter (eighth-ranked) this season. It is allowing one points on average in the third quarter (second-ranked) on defense.

4th Quarter

This season, the Dolphins have outscored their opponent in the fourth quarter in two games, been outscored in that quarter in five games, and they've been knotted up in that quarter in one game.

In eight games this year, the Chiefs have outscored their opponent in the fourth quarter two times, been outscored five times, and tied one time.

Kansas City's offense is averaging 2.4 points in the fourth quarter this year. On the other side of the ball, it is allowing 5.6 points on average in that quarter.

BetMGM is your home for live betting the NFL this season.

Dolphins vs. Chiefs Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

Through eight games this season, the Dolphins have had the lead after the first half six times and have been behind after the first half two times.

The Chiefs have led after the first half in six games (5-1 in those contests), have been behind after the first half in one game (0-1), and have been tied after the first half in one game (1-0) in 2023.

2nd Half

Digging into second-half scoring, the Dolphins have outscored their opponent in the second half in four games, with a 4-0 record in those contests. They have been outscored in the second half in four games (2-2).

In eight games this season, the Chiefs have lost the second half four times and won four times.

Kansas City's offense is averaging 7.5 points in the second half this year. On defense, it is surrendering 6.6 points on average in the second half.

Rep the Chiefs or the Dolphins with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.