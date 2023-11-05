A victory by the Kansas City Chiefs over the Miami Dolphins is our computer model projection for these teams' upcoming game, on Sunday, November 5 at 9:30 AM ET (at Deutsche Bank Park). For more information, including the spread, over/under and final score, continue reading.

The Chiefs rank 12th in points scored this season (23.4 points per game), but they've been shining on the other side of the ball, ranking second-best in the NFL with 16.1 points allowed per game. The Dolphins' offense has been dominant, accumulating 453.3 total yards per game (best) this season. Defensively, they rank 15th by giving up 329.4 total yards per game.

Dolphins vs. Chiefs Predictions and Picks

ATS Over/Under Score Prediction Chiefs (-1.5) Under (50.5) Chiefs 27, Dolphins 23

Dolphins Betting Info

The moneyline for this contest implies a 48.8% chance of a victory for the Dolphins.

Miami has covered six times in eight matchups with a spread this season.

The Dolphins have covered the spread once this year (1-2 ATS) when playing as at least 1.5-point underdogs.

So far this season, five of Miami's eight games with a set number have gone over the point total.

The over/under for this game is 1.7 points higher than the average scoring total for Dolphins games (48.8).

Chiefs Betting Info

The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Chiefs a 55.6% chance to win.

Kansas City is 5-3-0 ATS this season.

The Chiefs have been favored by 1.5 points or more eight times this season, and covered the spread in five of those matchups.

Kansas City games have hit the over just twice this season.

The over/under for this game is 50.5 points, 2.2 more than the average point total for Chiefs games this season.

Dolphins vs. Chiefs 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Kansas City 23.4 16.1 27.8 14 19 18.3 Miami 33.9 25.5 43.5 18.5 24.3 32.5

