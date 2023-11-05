The Kansas City Chiefs host the Miami Dolphins on Sunday at 9:30 AM ET, in a matchup between two of the best offensive performers in football in QB Patrick Mahomes II and pass-catcher Tyreek Hill.

Looking to make player prop bets? Most of the key contributors for the Chiefs and the Dolphins will have player props available for this game.

Raheem Mostert Touchdown Odds

Mostert Odds to Score First TD: +550

Mostert Odds to Score Anytime TD: +195

Travis Kelce Touchdown Odds

Kelce Odds to Score First TD: +550

Kelce Odds to Score Anytime TD: +190

More Dolphins Player Props

Name Pass Yds Rush Yds Rec Yds Tyreek Hill - - 92.5 (-113) Jeff Wilson Jr. - 19.5 (-113) - Raheem Mostert - 53.5 (-113) 9.5 (-113) Jaylen Waddle - - 65.5 (-113) Tua Tagovailoa 271.5 (-113) 4.5 (-111) -

More Chiefs Player Props

Name Pass Yds Rush Yds Rec Yds Noah Gray - - 14.5 (-113) Travis Kelce - - 79.5 (-113) Patrick Mahomes II 286.5 (-113) 22.5 (-120) - Jerick McKinnon - - 15.5 (-106) Skyy Moore - - 15.5 (-113) Isiah Pacheco - 58.5 (-113) 20.5 (-113) Rashee Rice - - 45.5 (-113) Marquez Valdes-Scantling - - 18.5 (-102) Justin Watson - - 18.5 (-113)

