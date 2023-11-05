Dolphins vs. Chiefs Player Props & Odds – Week 9
The Kansas City Chiefs host the Miami Dolphins on Sunday at 9:30 AM ET, in a matchup between two of the best offensive performers in football in QB Patrick Mahomes II and pass-catcher Tyreek Hill.
Looking to make player prop bets? Most of the key contributors for the Chiefs and the Dolphins will have player props available for this game.
Raheem Mostert Touchdown Odds
- Mostert Odds to Score First TD: +550
- Mostert Odds to Score Anytime TD: +195
Travis Kelce Touchdown Odds
- Kelce Odds to Score First TD: +550
- Kelce Odds to Score Anytime TD: +190
More Dolphins Player Props
|Name
|Pass Yds
|Rush Yds
|Rec Yds
|Tyreek Hill
|-
|-
|92.5 (-113)
|Jeff Wilson Jr.
|-
|19.5 (-113)
|-
|Raheem Mostert
|-
|53.5 (-113)
|9.5 (-113)
|Jaylen Waddle
|-
|-
|65.5 (-113)
|Tua Tagovailoa
|271.5 (-113)
|4.5 (-111)
|-
More Chiefs Player Props
|Name
|Pass Yds
|Rush Yds
|Rec Yds
|Noah Gray
|-
|-
|14.5 (-113)
|Travis Kelce
|-
|-
|79.5 (-113)
|Patrick Mahomes II
|286.5 (-113)
|22.5 (-120)
|-
|Jerick McKinnon
|-
|-
|15.5 (-106)
|Skyy Moore
|-
|-
|15.5 (-113)
|Isiah Pacheco
|-
|58.5 (-113)
|20.5 (-113)
|Rashee Rice
|-
|-
|45.5 (-113)
|Marquez Valdes-Scantling
|-
|-
|18.5 (-102)
|Justin Watson
|-
|-
|18.5 (-113)
