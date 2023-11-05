The Miami Dolphins' (6-2) injury report ahead of their matchup with the Kansas City Chiefs (6-2) currently features 13 players on it. The matchup begins at 9:30 AM on Sunday, November 5 from Deutsche Bank Park.

Their last time out, the Dolphins won 31-17 over the New England Patriots.

The Chiefs fell to the Denver Broncos 24-9 in their most recent outing.

Miami Dolphins Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Raheem Mostert RB Ankle Did Not Participate In Practice Braxton Berrios WR Hamstring Questionable Alec Ingold FB Foot Full Participation In Practice Durham Smythe TE Ankle Questionable Connor Williams OL Groin Questionable Terron Armstead OT Knee Questionable Xavien Howard CB Groin Questionable Nik Needham CB Achilles Questionable Justin Bethel CB Foot Questionable Jalen Ramsey CB Knee Limited Participation In Practice Brandon Jones S Concussion Out Robert Hunt OL Hamstring Out River Cracraft WR Shoulder Questionable

Kansas City Chiefs Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Patrick Mahomes II QB Hand Full Participation In Practice Clyde Edwards-Helaire RB Illness Out Kadarius Toney WR Ankle Full Participation In Practice Skyy Moore WR Heel Full Participation In Practice Richie James Jr. WR Knee Questionable Tommy Townsend P Hand Limited Participation In Practice L'Jarius Sneed CB Knee Full Participation In Practice Willie Gay Jr. LB Back Questionable

Dolphins vs. Chiefs Game Info

When: Sunday, November 5, 2023 at 9:30 AM ET

Sunday, November 5, 2023 at 9:30 AM ET Where: Deutsche Bank Park in Frankfurt-Flughafen, Germany

Deutsche Bank Park in Frankfurt-Flughafen, Germany TV Info: NFL Network

NFL Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Dolphins Season Insights

The Dolphins' offensive attack has been leading the charge for the team, as they rank best in the NFL with 453.3 total yards per contest. In terms of defense, they are allowing 329.4 total yards per game, which ranks 15th.

The Dolphins' defense ranks 25th in the NFL with 25.5 points allowed per game, but they've been led by their offense, which ranks best by racking up 33.9 points per contest.

The Dolphins' pass offense has been thriving, piling up 301.5 passing yards per contest (best) this season. Defensively, they rank 16th by surrendering 221.5 passing yards per game.

Miami's run defense ranks 16th in the NFL with 107.9 rushing yards surrendered per contest, but it has been bolstered by its offense, which ranks best by compiling 151.8 rushing yards per game.

The Dolphins have a -4 turnover margin this season, which ranks 25th in the NFL.

Dolphins vs. Chiefs Betting Info

Spread Favorite: Chiefs (-1.5)

Chiefs (-1.5) Moneyline: Chiefs (-125), Dolphins (+105)

Chiefs (-125), Dolphins (+105) Total: 50 points

