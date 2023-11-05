Dolphins vs. Chiefs Injury Report — Week 9
The Miami Dolphins' (6-2) injury report ahead of their matchup with the Kansas City Chiefs (6-2) currently features 13 players on it. The matchup begins at 9:30 AM on Sunday, November 5 from Deutsche Bank Park.
Their last time out, the Dolphins won 31-17 over the New England Patriots.
The Chiefs fell to the Denver Broncos 24-9 in their most recent outing.
Miami Dolphins Injury Report Today
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
|Raheem Mostert
|RB
|Ankle
|Did Not Participate In Practice
|Braxton Berrios
|WR
|Hamstring
|Questionable
|Alec Ingold
|FB
|Foot
|Full Participation In Practice
|Durham Smythe
|TE
|Ankle
|Questionable
|Connor Williams
|OL
|Groin
|Questionable
|Terron Armstead
|OT
|Knee
|Questionable
|Xavien Howard
|CB
|Groin
|Questionable
|Nik Needham
|CB
|Achilles
|Questionable
|Justin Bethel
|CB
|Foot
|Questionable
|Jalen Ramsey
|CB
|Knee
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Brandon Jones
|S
|Concussion
|Out
|Robert Hunt
|OL
|Hamstring
|Out
|River Cracraft
|WR
|Shoulder
|Questionable
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Kansas City Chiefs Injury Report Today
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
|Patrick Mahomes II
|QB
|Hand
|Full Participation In Practice
|Clyde Edwards-Helaire
|RB
|Illness
|Out
|Kadarius Toney
|WR
|Ankle
|Full Participation In Practice
|Skyy Moore
|WR
|Heel
|Full Participation In Practice
|Richie James Jr.
|WR
|Knee
|Questionable
|Tommy Townsend
|P
|Hand
|Limited Participation In Practice
|L'Jarius Sneed
|CB
|Knee
|Full Participation In Practice
|Willie Gay Jr.
|LB
|Back
|Questionable
Dolphins vs. Chiefs Game Info
- When: Sunday, November 5, 2023 at 9:30 AM ET
- Where: Deutsche Bank Park in Frankfurt-Flughafen, Germany
- TV Info: NFL Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Tickets: Buy Tickets for This Game at Ticketmaster!
Dolphins Season Insights
- The Dolphins' offensive attack has been leading the charge for the team, as they rank best in the NFL with 453.3 total yards per contest. In terms of defense, they are allowing 329.4 total yards per game, which ranks 15th.
- The Dolphins' defense ranks 25th in the NFL with 25.5 points allowed per game, but they've been led by their offense, which ranks best by racking up 33.9 points per contest.
- The Dolphins' pass offense has been thriving, piling up 301.5 passing yards per contest (best) this season. Defensively, they rank 16th by surrendering 221.5 passing yards per game.
- Miami's run defense ranks 16th in the NFL with 107.9 rushing yards surrendered per contest, but it has been bolstered by its offense, which ranks best by compiling 151.8 rushing yards per game.
- The Dolphins have a -4 turnover margin this season, which ranks 25th in the NFL.
Dolphins vs. Chiefs Betting Info
- Spread Favorite: Chiefs (-1.5)
- Moneyline: Chiefs (-125), Dolphins (+105)
- Total: 50 points
