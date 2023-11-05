The Miami Dolphins' (6-2) injury report ahead of their matchup with the Kansas City Chiefs (6-2) currently features 13 players on it. The matchup begins at 9:30 AM on Sunday, November 5 from Deutsche Bank Park.

Their last time out, the Dolphins won 31-17 over the New England Patriots.

The Chiefs fell to the Denver Broncos 24-9 in their most recent outing.

Miami Dolphins Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status
Raheem Mostert RB Ankle Did Not Participate In Practice
Braxton Berrios WR Hamstring Questionable
Alec Ingold FB Foot Full Participation In Practice
Durham Smythe TE Ankle Questionable
Connor Williams OL Groin Questionable
Terron Armstead OT Knee Questionable
Xavien Howard CB Groin Questionable
Nik Needham CB Achilles Questionable
Justin Bethel CB Foot Questionable
Jalen Ramsey CB Knee Limited Participation In Practice
Brandon Jones S Concussion Out
Robert Hunt OL Hamstring Out
River Cracraft WR Shoulder Questionable

Kansas City Chiefs Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status
Patrick Mahomes II QB Hand Full Participation In Practice
Clyde Edwards-Helaire RB Illness Out
Kadarius Toney WR Ankle Full Participation In Practice
Skyy Moore WR Heel Full Participation In Practice
Richie James Jr. WR Knee Questionable
Tommy Townsend P Hand Limited Participation In Practice
L'Jarius Sneed CB Knee Full Participation In Practice
Willie Gay Jr. LB Back Questionable

Dolphins vs. Chiefs Game Info

Dolphins Season Insights

  • The Dolphins' offensive attack has been leading the charge for the team, as they rank best in the NFL with 453.3 total yards per contest. In terms of defense, they are allowing 329.4 total yards per game, which ranks 15th.
  • The Dolphins' defense ranks 25th in the NFL with 25.5 points allowed per game, but they've been led by their offense, which ranks best by racking up 33.9 points per contest.
  • The Dolphins' pass offense has been thriving, piling up 301.5 passing yards per contest (best) this season. Defensively, they rank 16th by surrendering 221.5 passing yards per game.
  • Miami's run defense ranks 16th in the NFL with 107.9 rushing yards surrendered per contest, but it has been bolstered by its offense, which ranks best by compiling 151.8 rushing yards per game.
  • The Dolphins have a -4 turnover margin this season, which ranks 25th in the NFL.

Dolphins vs. Chiefs Betting Info

  • Spread Favorite: Chiefs (-1.5)
  • Moneyline: Chiefs (-125), Dolphins (+105)
  • Total: 50 points

