The Kansas City Chiefs (6-2) host the Miami Dolphins (6-2) at Deutsche Bank Park on Sunday, November 5, 2023.

How to Watch Chiefs vs. Dolphins

When: Sunday, November 5, 2023 at 9:30 AM ET

Where: Deutsche Bank Park in Frankfurt-Flughafen, Germany

TV: NFL Network

Dolphins Insights

The Dolphins average 17.8 more points per game (33.9) than the Chiefs allow (16.1).

The Dolphins collect 165.5 more yards per game (453.3) than the Chiefs allow per contest (287.8).

Miami rushes for 151.8 yards per game, 40.2 more than the 111.6 Kansas City allows per outing.

The Dolphins have 12 giveaways this season, while the Chiefs have 12 takeaways.

Dolphins Away Performance

In road games, the Dolphins put up 24.3 points per game and concede 32.5. That's less than they score overall (33.9), and more than they allow (25.5).

On the road, the Dolphins accumulate 390.5 yards per game and give up 372.5. That's less than they gain overall (453.3), but more than they allow (329.4).

Miami racks up 290.0 passing yards per game in road games (11.5 less than its overall average), and gives up 241.5 on the road (20.0 more than overall).

The Dolphins' average yards rushing in road games (100.5) is lower than their overall average (151.8). But their average yards allowed in away games (131.0) is higher than overall (107.9).

On the road, the Dolphins convert 37.5% of third downs and allow 48.1% to be converted. That's less than they convert overall (41.7%), and more than they allow (37.5%).

Dolphins Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 10/15/2023 Carolina W 42-21 CBS 10/22/2023 at Philadelphia L 31-17 NBC 10/29/2023 New England W 31-17 CBS 11/5/2023 at Kansas City - NFL Network 11/19/2023 Las Vegas - CBS 11/24/2023 at New York - Amazon Prime Video 12/3/2023 at Washington - FOX

