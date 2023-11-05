The Miami Dolphins (6-2) are listed as only 1.5-point underdogs against the Kansas City Chiefs (6-2) on Sunday, November 5, 2023. An over/under of 50.5 points has been set for this game.

Dolphins vs. Chiefs Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Kansas City Moneyline Miami Moneyline BetMGM Chiefs (-1.5) 50.5 -125 +105 FanDuel Chiefs (-1.5) 50.5 -126 +108

Miami vs. Kansas City Game Info

When: Sunday, November 5, 2023 at 9:30 AM ET

Sunday, November 5, 2023 at 9:30 AM ET Where: Deutsche Bank Park in Frankfurt-Flughafen, Germany

Deutsche Bank Park in Frankfurt-Flughafen, Germany TV Info: NFL Network

Dolphins vs. Chiefs Betting Insights

Miami is 6-2-0 against the spread this season.

The Dolphins have won once ATS (1-2) as a 1.5-point underdog or greater this year.

There have been five Miami games (out of eight) that went over the total this year.

Kansas City has gone 5-3-0 ATS this season.

Against the spread as 1.5-point favorites or more, the Chiefs are 5-3.

Two of Kansas City's eight games with a set total have hit the over (25%).

Dolphins Player Props

