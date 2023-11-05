Dolphins vs. Chiefs: Promo Codes, Odds, Moneyline, and Spread - Week 9
The Miami Dolphins (6-2) are listed as only 1.5-point underdogs against the Kansas City Chiefs (6-2) on Sunday, November 5, 2023. An over/under of 50.5 points has been set for this game.
The Chiefs' recent betting trends and insights can be found in this article before they face the Dolphins. Before the Dolphins take on the Chiefs, prepare for the matchup by taking a look at their recent betting trends and insights.
Dolphins vs. Chiefs Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Kansas City Moneyline
|Miami Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Chiefs (-1.5)
|50.5
|-125
|+105
|FanDuel
|Chiefs (-1.5)
|50.5
|-126
|+108
Miami vs. Kansas City Game Info
- When: Sunday, November 5, 2023 at 9:30 AM ET
- Where: Deutsche Bank Park in Frankfurt-Flughafen, Germany
- TV Info: NFL Network
Dolphins vs. Chiefs Betting Insights
- Miami is 6-2-0 against the spread this season.
- The Dolphins have won once ATS (1-2) as a 1.5-point underdog or greater this year.
- There have been five Miami games (out of eight) that went over the total this year.
- Kansas City has gone 5-3-0 ATS this season.
- Against the spread as 1.5-point favorites or more, the Chiefs are 5-3.
- Two of Kansas City's eight games with a set total have hit the over (25%).
Payouts above are for the "over" bet.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
