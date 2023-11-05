Dolphins vs. Chiefs: Promo Codes, Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 4:15 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
The Miami Dolphins (6-2) hit the road to meet the Kansas City Chiefs (6-2) at Deutsche Bank Park on Sunday, November 5, 2023.
Here's a look at the betting insights and trends for the Chiefs and the Dolphins.
Dolphins vs. Chiefs Odds & Info
- Date: Sunday, November 5, 2023
- Time: 9:30 AM ET
- Channel: NFL Network
- City: Frankfurt-Flughafen, Germany
- Venue: Deutsche Bank Park
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Chiefs
|1.5
|50.5
|-125
|+105
Dolphins vs. Chiefs Betting Records & Stats
Miami Dolphins
- Dolphins games this season have had a combined scoring total higher than 50.5 points in four of eight outings.
- Miami has had an average of 48.8 points scored in their games so far this season, 1.7 points fewer than this game's over/under.
- The Dolphins have put together a 6-2-0 record against the spread this year.
- The Dolphins have entered the game as underdogs three times this season and won once.
- Miami has a record of 1-2 in games where sportsbooks have them as underdogs of at least +105 on the moneyline.
Kansas City Chiefs
- The average total in Kansas City's games this season is 48.3, 2.2 points fewer than this matchup's over/under.
- The Chiefs are 5-3-0 against the spread this season.
- The Chiefs have gone 6-2 as moneyline favorites (winning 75% of those games).
- In games it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -125 or shorter, Kansas City has gone 6-2 (75%).
Chiefs vs. Dolphins Over/Under Stats
|Points Scored (PG)
|Points Scored NFL Rank
|Points Allowed (PG)
|Points Allowed NFL Rank
|Average Total
|Games Over Current Total
|Total Games
|Chiefs
|23.4
|10
|16.1
|5
|48.3
|1
|8
|Dolphins
|33.9
|1
|25.5
|26
|48.8
|4
|8
Dolphins vs. Chiefs Betting Insights & Trends
Dolphins
- Miami has covered the spread twice and is 2-1 overall in its last three games.
- The Dolphins have hit the over twice in their past three games.
- The Chiefs have outscored their opponents by a total of 58 points this season (7.3 points per game), and the Dolphins have put up 67 more points than their opponents (8.4 per game).
Chiefs
- Kansas City has two wins against the spread, and is 2-1 overall, in its last three contests.
- Kansas City's past three games have not hit the over.
- The Chiefs have totaled a total of 58 more points than their opponents this year (7.3 per game), and the Dolphins have outscored opponents by 67 points (8.4 per game).
Dolphins Betting Splits
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|48.8
|47.3
|50.4
|Implied Team Total AVG
|27.8
|29.0
|26.5
|ATS Record
|6-2-0
|4-0-0
|2-2-0
|Over/Under Record
|5-3-0
|3-1-0
|2-2-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|5-0
|4-0
|1-0
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|1-2
|0-0
|1-2
Chiefs Betting Splits
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|48.3
|49.1
|47.5
|Implied Team Total AVG
|27.5
|28.5
|26.5
|ATS Record
|5-3-0
|3-1-0
|2-2-0
|Over/Under Record
|2-6-0
|1-3-0
|1-3-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|6-2
|3-1
|3-1
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
