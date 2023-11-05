The Miami Dolphins (6-2) hit the road to meet the Kansas City Chiefs (6-2) at Deutsche Bank Park on Sunday, November 5, 2023.

Here's a look at the betting insights and trends for the Chiefs and the Dolphins.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Dolphins vs. Chiefs Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, November 5, 2023

Sunday, November 5, 2023 Time: 9:30 AM ET

9:30 AM ET Channel: NFL Network

NFL Network City: Frankfurt-Flughafen, Germany

Frankfurt-Flughafen, Germany Venue: Deutsche Bank Park

Deutsche Bank Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Chiefs 1.5 50.5 -125 +105

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Dolphins vs. Chiefs Betting Records & Stats

Miami Dolphins

Dolphins games this season have had a combined scoring total higher than 50.5 points in four of eight outings.

Miami has had an average of 48.8 points scored in their games so far this season, 1.7 points fewer than this game's over/under.

The Dolphins have put together a 6-2-0 record against the spread this year.

The Dolphins have entered the game as underdogs three times this season and won once.

Miami has a record of 1-2 in games where sportsbooks have them as underdogs of at least +105 on the moneyline.

Kansas City Chiefs

The average total in Kansas City's games this season is 48.3, 2.2 points fewer than this matchup's over/under.

The Chiefs are 5-3-0 against the spread this season.

The Chiefs have gone 6-2 as moneyline favorites (winning 75% of those games).

In games it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -125 or shorter, Kansas City has gone 6-2 (75%).

Chiefs vs. Dolphins Over/Under Stats

Points Scored (PG) Points Scored NFL Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed NFL Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Total Games Chiefs 23.4 10 16.1 5 48.3 1 8 Dolphins 33.9 1 25.5 26 48.8 4 8

Dolphins vs. Chiefs Betting Insights & Trends

Dolphins

Miami has covered the spread twice and is 2-1 overall in its last three games.

The Dolphins have hit the over twice in their past three games.

The Chiefs have outscored their opponents by a total of 58 points this season (7.3 points per game), and the Dolphins have put up 67 more points than their opponents (8.4 per game).

Chiefs

Kansas City has two wins against the spread, and is 2-1 overall, in its last three contests.

Kansas City's past three games have not hit the over.

The Chiefs have totaled a total of 58 more points than their opponents this year (7.3 per game), and the Dolphins have outscored opponents by 67 points (8.4 per game).

Dolphins Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 48.8 47.3 50.4 Implied Team Total AVG 27.8 29.0 26.5 ATS Record 6-2-0 4-0-0 2-2-0 Over/Under Record 5-3-0 3-1-0 2-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 5-0 4-0 1-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-2 0-0 1-2

Chiefs Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 48.3 49.1 47.5 Implied Team Total AVG 27.5 28.5 26.5 ATS Record 5-3-0 3-1-0 2-2-0 Over/Under Record 2-6-0 1-3-0 1-3-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 6-2 3-1 3-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-0 0-0 0-0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.