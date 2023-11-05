Durham Smythe did not participate in his most recent practice. The Miami Dolphins' Week 9 game against the Kansas City Chiefs begins at 9:30 AM ET on Sunday. If you're trying to find Smythe's stats, here is everything you need to know about the product.

Smythe's season stats include 151 yards on 14 receptions (10.8 per catch) and zero touchdowns. He has been targeted 19 times.

Durham Smythe Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice

Reported Injury: Ankle

There is one other pass catcher on the injury report for the Dolphins this week: River Cracraft (LP/shoulder): 6 Rec; 87 Rec Yds; 1 Rec TD



Week 9 Injury Reports

Dolphins vs. Chiefs Game Info

Game Day: November 5, 2023

November 5, 2023 Game Time: 9:30 AM

9:30 AM Live Stream: Fubo

Smythe 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 19 14 151 60 0 10.8

Smythe Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Chargers 7 3 44 0 Week 2 @Patriots 3 3 23 0 Week 3 Broncos 1 1 15 0 Week 4 @Bills 4 4 41 0 Week 6 Panthers 1 0 0 0 Week 8 Patriots 3 3 28 0

