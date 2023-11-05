Durham Smythe has a tough matchup when his Miami Dolphins play the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 9 (Sunday, 9:30 AM ET). The Chiefs allow 176.1 passing yards per game, second-best in the NFL.

Smythe's 14 receptions (on 19 targets) have netted him 151 yards (25.2 per game) this year.

Smythe vs. the Chiefs

Smythe vs the Chiefs (since 2021): No games

No games Two players have recorded 100 or more receiving yards in a game against Kansas City in the 2023 season.

The Chiefs have surrendered a TD pass to 11 opposing players this year.

Kansas City has not allowed more than one receiving TD to an opposing player on the season.

The Chiefs surrender 176.1 passing yards per game, the NFL's second-ranked pass defense this season.

So far this season, the Chiefs have allowed 11 passing TDs to opponents, averaging 1.4 per game. That ranks 20th in the league.

Dolphins Player Previews

Durham Smythe Receiving Props vs. the Chiefs

Receiving Yards: 11.5 (-118)

Smythe Receiving Insights

In three of six games this season, Smythe has topped his prop for receiving yards.

Smythe has 6.9% of his team's target share (19 targets on 277 passing attempts).

He has averaged 7.9 yards per target (151 yards on 19 targets).

Having played six games this season, Smythe has not had a TD reception.

With four red zone targets, Smythe has been on the receiving end of 9.3% of his team's 43 red zone pass attempts.

Smythe's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Patriots 10/29/2023 Week 8 3 TAR / 3 REC / 28 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Panthers 10/15/2023 Week 6 1 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Bills 10/1/2023 Week 4 4 TAR / 4 REC / 41 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Broncos 9/24/2023 Week 3 1 TAR / 1 REC / 15 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Patriots 9/17/2023 Week 2 3 TAR / 3 REC / 23 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

