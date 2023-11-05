With the Miami Dolphins playing the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 9 (Sunday at 9:30 AM ET), is Durham Smythe a good bet to get into the end zone? Below, we break down the odds and numbers to determine how well this matchup stacks up for him and his anytime touchdown player prop.

Will Durham Smythe score a touchdown against the Chiefs?

Odds to score a TD this game: +400 (Bet $10 to win $40.00 if he scores a TD)

Smythe's 14 receptions are good enough for 151 yards (25.2 per game). He has been targeted on 19 occasions.

Smythe, in six games this year, has zero TD receptions.

Durham Smythe Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Chargers 7 3 44 0 Week 2 @Patriots 3 3 23 0 Week 3 Broncos 1 1 15 0 Week 4 @Bills 4 4 41 0 Week 6 Panthers 1 0 0 0 Week 8 Patriots 3 3 28 0

