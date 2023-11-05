Jaylen Waddle will be running routes against the second-best passing defense in the NFL when his Miami Dolphins meet the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 9, on Sunday at 9:30 AM ET.

So far this year Waddle has 37 grabs (on 53 targets) for 480 yards and three scores, averaging 68.6 yards per game.

Waddle vs. the Chiefs

Waddle vs the Chiefs (since 2021): No games

No games Kansas City has allowed 100 or more receiving yards to two opposing receivers in the 2023 season.

The Chiefs have allowed 11 opposing players to register a TD reception against them this year.

Kansas City has not given up more than one receiving TD to an opposing player on the season.

Waddle will play against the NFL's second-ranked pass defense this week. The Chiefs allow 176.1 passing yards per contest.

So far this year, the Chiefs have surrendered 11 passing TDs to opponents, averaging 1.4 per game. That ranks 20th in NFL play.

Jaylen Waddle Receiving Props vs. the Chiefs

Receiving Yards: 66.5 (-118)

Waddle Receiving Insights

Waddle, in four of seven games, has gone over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Waddle has 19.1% of his team's target share (53 targets on 277 passing attempts).

He has 480 receiving yards on 53 targets to rank 23rd in league play with 9.1 yards per target.

Waddle has a touchdown catch in three of seven games this year, but no games with more than one.

He has 8.6% of his team's 35 offensive touchdowns this season (three).

Waddle has been targeted eight times in the red zone (18.6% of his team's 43 red zone pass attempts).

Waddle's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Patriots 10/29/2023 Week 8 12 TAR / 7 REC / 121 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Eagles 10/22/2023 Week 7 6 TAR / 6 REC / 63 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Panthers 10/15/2023 Week 6 9 TAR / 7 REC / 51 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Giants 10/8/2023 Week 5 10 TAR / 5 REC / 35 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Bills 10/1/2023 Week 4 5 TAR / 4 REC / 46 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

