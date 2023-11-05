When Jaylen Waddle hits the gridiron for the Miami Dolphins in their Week 9 matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs (on Sunday at 9:30 AM ET), will he score a touchdown? Prior to putting any money down, let's take a closer peek at his anytime TD player prop in the piece below.

Will Jaylen Waddle score a touchdown against the Chiefs?

Odds to score a TD this game: +155 (Bet $10 to win $15.50 if he scores a TD)

Waddle's 37 grabs (on 53 targets) have netted him 480 yards (68.6 per game) and three TDs.

Waddle has three games with a touchdown catch this year (out of seven played). He hasn't scored multiple touchdowns in any game.

Jaylen Waddle Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Chargers 5 4 78 0 Week 2 @Patriots 6 4 86 0 Week 4 @Bills 5 4 46 0 Week 5 Giants 10 5 35 1 Week 6 Panthers 9 7 51 1 Week 7 @Eagles 6 6 63 0 Week 8 Patriots 12 7 121 1

