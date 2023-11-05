Will Jeff Wilson Jr. pay out his Week 9 anytime TD player prop when the Miami Dolphins play the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday at 9:30 AM ET? Below, we dig into his upcoming matchup and dissect the important stats.

Will Jeff Wilson Jr. score a touchdown against the Chiefs?

Odds to score a TD this game: +225 (Bet $10 to win $22.50 if he scores a TD)

Wilson has collected 23 yards (11.5 per game) on five attempts.

Wilson also has three catches this season for 18 yards (9.0 ypg).

In two games, Wilson has not scored a rushing touchdown.

Jeff Wilson Jr. Game Log

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 7 @Eagles 0 0 0 1 4 0 Week 8 Patriots 5 23 0 2 14 0

