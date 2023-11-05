Miami Dolphins running back Jeff Wilson Jr. will face a mediocre run defense in Week 9 (Sunday at 9:30 AM ET), up against the Kansas City Chiefs. The Chiefs are ranked 18th in terms of rushing yards allowed, at 111.6 per game.

On the ground, Wilson has 23 rushing yards on five attempts (11.5 ypg). Wilson has also grabbed three passes for 18 yards.

Wilson vs. the Chiefs

Wilson vs the Chiefs (since 2021): 1 GP / 54 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD

1 GP / 54 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD The Chiefs have not allowed 100 or more yards to an opposing rusher in the 2023 season.

Kansas City has allowed one or more rushing TDs to two opposing players this year.

The Chiefs have not given up two or more rushing TDs to an opposing player this season.

The run defense of the Chiefs is conceding 111.6 yards per outing on the ground this season, which ranks 18th in the league.

The Chiefs have the No. 2 defense in the NFL in rushing TDs allowed, giving up two this season (0.3 per game).

Jeff Wilson Jr. Rushing Props vs. the Chiefs

Rushing Yards: 15.5 (-115)

Wilson Rushing Insights

Wilson hit his rushing yards over once in two games played this season.

The Dolphins, who are first in NFL play in points scored, have passed 57.3% of the time while running 42.7%.

He has handled 2.4% of his team's 206 rushing attempts this season (five).

In two games this season, Wilson has not yet rushed for a touchdown.

Jeff Wilson Jr. Receiving Props vs the Chiefs

Receiving Yards: 5.5 (-115)

Wilson Receiving Insights

Wilson has received 1.1% of his team's 277 passing attempts this season (three targets).

He has averaged 6.0 yards per target (18 yards on three targets).

Having played two games this year, Wilson has not had a TD reception.

Wilson's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Rushing Stats Receiving Stats vs. Patriots 10/29/2023 Week 8 5 ATT / 23 YDS / 0 TDs 2 TAR / 2 REC / 14 YDS / 0 TDs at Eagles 10/22/2023 Week 7 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs 1 TAR / 1 REC / 4 YDS / 0 TDs

