Raheem Mostert did not participate in his most recent practice. The Miami Dolphins take on the Kansas City Chiefs at 9:30 AM ET on Sunday in Week 9. Check out Mostert's stats below.

Rep Raheem Mostert and your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Mostert has season stats which include 520 rushing yards on 97 carries (5.4 per attempt) and 10 touchdowns, plus 19 receptions on 23 targets for 151 yards.

Keep an eye on Mostert's injury status while you sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and get a 100% deposit match up to $100 with our link!

Raheem Mostert Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice

Reported Injury: Ankle

No other running back is on the injury report for the Dolphins.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Week 9 Injury Reports

Dolphins vs. Chiefs Game Info

Game Day: November 5, 2023

November 5, 2023 Game Time: 9:30 AM

9:30 AM Live Stream: Fubo

Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!

Mostert 2023 Stats

Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Rush Yards/Carry Targets Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs 97 520 10 5.4 23 19 151 2

Mostert Game-by-Game

Catch NFL action and see every touchdown with NFL RedZone all season long on Fubo!

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 @Chargers 10 37 1 2 13 0 Week 2 @Patriots 18 121 2 1 6 0 Week 3 Broncos 13 82 3 7 60 1 Week 4 @Bills 7 9 0 3 36 0 Week 5 Giants 10 65 1 2 13 0 Week 6 Panthers 17 115 2 3 17 1 Week 7 @Eagles 9 45 0 1 6 0 Week 8 Patriots 13 46 1 0 0 0

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.