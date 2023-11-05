Will Raheem Mostert Play in Week 9? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Raheem Mostert did not participate in his most recent practice. The Miami Dolphins take on the Kansas City Chiefs at 9:30 AM ET on Sunday in Week 9. Check out Mostert's stats below.
Mostert has season stats which include 520 rushing yards on 97 carries (5.4 per attempt) and 10 touchdowns, plus 19 receptions on 23 targets for 151 yards.
Raheem Mostert Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice
- Reported Injury: Ankle
- No other running back is on the injury report for the Dolphins.
Week 9 Injury Reports
Dolphins vs. Chiefs Game Info
- Game Day: November 5, 2023
- Game Time: 9:30 AM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Mostert 2023 Stats
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Rush Yards/Carry
|Targets
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|97
|520
|10
|5.4
|23
|19
|151
|2
Mostert Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|Week 1
|@Chargers
|10
|37
|1
|2
|13
|0
|Week 2
|@Patriots
|18
|121
|2
|1
|6
|0
|Week 3
|Broncos
|13
|82
|3
|7
|60
|1
|Week 4
|@Bills
|7
|9
|0
|3
|36
|0
|Week 5
|Giants
|10
|65
|1
|2
|13
|0
|Week 6
|Panthers
|17
|115
|2
|3
|17
|1
|Week 7
|@Eagles
|9
|45
|0
|1
|6
|0
|Week 8
|Patriots
|13
|46
|1
|0
|0
|0
