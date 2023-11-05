Miami Dolphins running back Raheem Mostert will face the Kansas City Chiefs and their 18th-ranked rushing defense in Week 9, with kickoff at 9:30 AM ET on Sunday.

On the ground, Mostert has picked up a team-high 520 yards (65.0 ypg) on 97 attempts. He's scored 10 rushing touchdowns. In addition, Mostert has 19 receptions for 151 yards (18.9 ypg) and two scores in the passing game.

Mostert vs. the Chiefs

Mostert vs the Chiefs (since 2021): No games

No games No player has collected more than 100 yards on the ground in a game against the Chiefs in the 2023 season.

Kansas City has allowed two opposing rushers to record one or more TDs on the groun against them this year.

The Chiefs have not allowed any opposing players to record more than one rushing TD against them this season.

Mostert will square off against the NFL's 18th-ranked rush defense this week. The Chiefs give up 111.6 yards on the ground per game.

Opponents of the Chiefs have totaled two touchdowns on the ground (0.3 per game). The Chiefs' defense is second in the NFL in that category.

Raheem Mostert Rushing Props vs. the Chiefs

Rushing Yards: 51.5 (-115)

Mostert Rushing Insights

Mostert has hit the over on his rushing yards totals in four games (50.0%) out of eight opportunities.

The Dolphins have passed 57.3% of the time and run 42.7% this season. They rank first in the NFL in scoring.

He has handled 47.1% of his team's 206 rushing attempts this season (97).

In six games this season, Mostert has run for at least one touchdown, including three games with multiple rushing TDs.

He has scored 12 of his team's 35 offensive touchdowns this season (34.3%).

He has 19 carries in the red zone (42.2% of his team's 45 red zone rushes).

Raheem Mostert Receiving Props vs the Chiefs

Receiving Yards: 11.5 (-111)

Mostert Receiving Insights

In four of eight games this season, Mostert has eclipsed his prop for receiving yards.

Mostert has received 8.3% of his team's 277 passing attempts this season (23 targets).

He has been targeted 23 times, averaging 6.6 yards per target (94th in NFL).

Mostert has had a touchdown catch in two of eight games this year. He hauled in only one TD reception in each of those games.

Mostert (four red zone targets) has been targeted 9.3% of the time in the red zone (43 total red zone pass attempts on the team).

Mostert's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Rushing Stats Receiving Stats vs. Patriots 10/29/2023 Week 8 13 ATT / 46 YDS / 1 TD TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Eagles 10/22/2023 Week 7 9 ATT / 45 YDS / 0 TDs 3 TAR / 1 REC / 6 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Panthers 10/15/2023 Week 6 17 ATT / 115 YDS / 2 TDs 3 TAR / 3 REC / 17 YDS / 1 TD vs. Giants 10/8/2023 Week 5 10 ATT / 65 YDS / 1 TD 2 TAR / 2 REC / 13 YDS / 0 TDs at Bills 10/1/2023 Week 4 7 ATT / 9 YDS / 0 TDs 5 TAR / 3 REC / 36 YDS / 0 TDs

