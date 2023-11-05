When the Miami Dolphins and the Kansas City Chiefs go head to head in Week 9 on Sunday at 9:30 AM ET, will Raheem Mostert score a touchdown? To see how he measures up in this week's matchup and whether he's a solid bet to pay off his anytime TD prop, keep reading.

Will Raheem Mostert score a touchdown against the Chiefs?

Odds to score a TD this game: -139 (Bet $13.90 to win $10 if he scores a TD)

Miami's top rusher, Mostert, has carried the ball 97 times for 520 yards (65 per game), with 10 touchdowns.

Mostert also has 19 catches for 151 yards (18.9 per game) and two touchdowns.

Mostert has rushed for a touchdown in six games, with multiple rushing touchdowns three times.

He has reeled in two touchdown catches this season in eight games, one apiece on two occasions.

Raheem Mostert Game Log

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 @Chargers 10 37 1 2 13 0 Week 2 @Patriots 18 121 2 1 6 0 Week 3 Broncos 13 82 3 7 60 1 Week 4 @Bills 7 9 0 3 36 0 Week 5 Giants 10 65 1 2 13 0 Week 6 Panthers 17 115 2 3 17 1 Week 7 @Eagles 9 45 0 1 6 0 Week 8 Patriots 13 46 1 0 0 0

