Will River Cracraft Play in Week 9? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
River Cracraft was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Miami Dolphins' Week 9 game against the Kansas City Chiefs begins at 9:30 AM ET on Sunday. Looking for Cracraft's stats? Here's everything you need to know.
In the passing game, Cracraft has been targeted eight times, with season stats of 87 yards on six receptions (14.5 per catch) and one TD.
River Cracraft Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice
- Reported Injury: Shoulder
- There is one other pass catcher on the injury report for the Dolphins this week:
- Durham Smythe (DNP/ankle): 14 Rec; 151 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs
Dolphins vs. Chiefs Game Info
- Game Day: November 5, 2023
- Game Time: 9:30 AM
- Game Time: 9:30 AM
Cracraft 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|8
|6
|87
|31
|1
|14.5
Cracraft Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|@Chargers
|5
|3
|40
|1
|Week 2
|@Patriots
|2
|2
|34
|0
|Week 3
|Broncos
|1
|1
|13
|0
