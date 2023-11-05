Will Salvon Ahmed hit paydirt when the Miami Dolphins and the Kansas City Chiefs play in Week 9 on Sunday at 9:30 AM ET? In the article below, we dig into his anytime TD player prop, giving you all of the stats and trends you need to know.

Will Salvon Ahmed score a touchdown against the Chiefs?

Odds to score a TD this game: +400 (Bet $10 to win $40.00 if he scores a TD)

Ahmed has 51 yards on 16 carries (10.2 ypg), with one rushing touchdown.

Ahmed has tacked on 11 catches for 55 yards (11 per game).

Ahmed has had one game with a rushing TD.

Salvon Ahmed Game Log

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 @Chargers 3 11 0 0 0 0 Week 2 @Patriots 3 13 0 3 28 0 Week 6 Panthers 6 23 1 3 11 0 Week 7 @Eagles 2 3 0 1 0 0 Week 8 Patriots 2 1 0 4 16 0

