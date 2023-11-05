Tua Tagovailoa has a tough matchup when his Miami Dolphins face the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 9 (Sunday, 9:30 AM ET). The Chiefs give up 176.1 passing yards per game, second-best in the league.

Tagovailoa leads Miami with 2,416 passing yards, or 302.0 per game. Tagovailoa has thrown for 18 touchdowns with seven interceptions this year. On the ground, Tagovailoa has run 21 times for 26 yards, averaging 3.3 yards per game.

Tagovailoa vs. the Chiefs

Tagovailoa vs the Chiefs (since 2021): No games

No games Kansas City hasn't allowed an opposing quarterback to register 300 or more passing yards against them in an outing yet this year.

The Chiefs have allowed seven players to throw one or more TDs in a game this season.

Kansas City has allowed three players to throw two or more touchdowns in a matchup in 2023.

One player has thrown for three or more TDs in an outing against the Chiefs this season.

Tagovailoa will square off against the NFL's second-ranked pass defense this week. The Chiefs allow 176.1 passing yards per contest.

The Chiefs' defense ranks 20th in the NFL by conceding 1.4 passing touchdowns per game to their opponents (11 total passing TDs).

Tua Tagovailoa Passing Props vs. the Chiefs

Passing Yards: 272.5 (-115)

272.5 (-115) Passing TDs: 1.5 (-149)

Tagovailoa Passing Insights

Tagovailoa has finished above his passing yards total five times this year (62.5%).

The Dolphins, who are first in NFL play in points scored, have passed 57.3% of the time while running 42.7%.

Tagovailoa's 8.8 yards per attempt rank second in the NFL.

Tagovailoa has thrown for a touchdown in all eight games this year, with more than one TD pass five times.

He has 18 total touchdowns this season (51.4% of his team's 35 offensive TDs).

Tagovailoa has passed 43 times out of his 274 total attempts while in the red zone (48.9% of his team's red zone plays).

Tua Tagovailoa Rushing Props vs the Chiefs

Rushing Yards: 5.5 (-105)

Tagovailoa Rushing Insights

So far this season, Tagovailoa has hit the over four times on his rushing yards prop bet (in eight opportunities).

Tagovailoa has no rushing touchdowns in eight games this season.

He has five carries in the red zone (11.1% of his team's 45 red zone rushes).

Tagovailoa's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Passing Stats Rushing Stats vs. Patriots 10/29/2023 Week 8 30-for-45 / 324 YDS / 3 TDs / 1 INT 6 ATT / 8 YDS / 0 TDs at Eagles 10/22/2023 Week 7 23-for-32 / 216 YDS / 1 TD / 1 INT 1 ATT / -3 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Panthers 10/15/2023 Week 6 21-for-31 / 262 YDS / 3 TDs / 0 INTs 1 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Giants 10/8/2023 Week 5 22-for-30 / 308 YDS / 2 TDs / 2 INTs 2 ATT / 6 YDS / 0 TDs at Bills 10/1/2023 Week 4 25-for-35 / 282 YDS / 1 TD / 1 INT 2 ATT / 7 YDS / 0 TDs

