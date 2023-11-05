With the Kansas City Chiefs (6-2) and the Miami Dolphins (6-2) squaring off on November 5 at Deutsche Bank Park, Patrick Mahomes II and Tua Tagovailoa will go head to head at the quarterback position. We break down the two signal callers below, diving into the numbers and trends that will affect this matchup.

Dolphins vs. Chiefs Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, November 5, 2023

Sunday, November 5, 2023 Time: 9:30 AM ET

9:30 AM ET Venue: Deutsche Bank Park

Deutsche Bank Park Location: Frankfurt-Flughafen, Germany

Frankfurt-Flughafen, Germany TV: NFL Network

Tua Tagovailoa vs. Patrick Mahomes II Matchup

Tua Tagovailoa 2023 Stats Patrick Mahomes II 8 Games Played 8 70.4% Completion % 68.8% 2,416 (302.0) Passing Yards (Per Game) 2,258 (282.3) 18 Touchdowns 15 7 Interceptions 8 26 (3.3) Rushing Yards (Per game) 234 (29.3) 0 Rushing Touchdowns 0

Tua Tagovailoa Game Props

Passing Yards Prop : Over/Under 273.5 yards

: Over/Under 273.5 yards Passing TD Prop: Over/Under 1.5 TD

Chiefs Defensive Stats

This year, the Chiefs' defense has been getting it done, as it ranks fifth in the league with 16.1 points allowed per game. In terms of yards allowed, the team ranks fifth with 2,302 total yards allowed (287.8 per game).

When it comes to stopping the pass, Kansas City has been one of the most effective defenses in the league, ranking fifth in the NFL by allowing 176.1 passing yards per game. Meanwhile, it ranks second with 5.5 yards allowed per pass attempt.

Against the run, the Chiefs have surrendered 893 rushing yards this season, ranking 19th in the league. When it comes to rushing TDs allowed, they are second in the NFL with two.

Defensively, Kansas City ranks 15th in the NFL in red-zone percentage allowed at 52.2%. In third-down percentage allowed, it is 14th (37.9%).

Patrick Mahomes II Game Props

Passing Yards Prop : Over/Under 282.5 yards

: Over/Under 282.5 yards Passing TD Prop: Over/Under 2.5 TD

Dolphins Defensive Stats

