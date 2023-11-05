Miami Dolphins receiver Tyreek Hill has a tough matchup in Week 9 (Sunday at 9:30 AM ET), playing the Kansas City Chiefs. The Chiefs are conceding the second-fewest passing yards in the NFL, 176.1 per game.

Hill's 87 targets have resulted in 61 receptions for a team-high 1,014 yards (126.8 per game) and eight scores so far this year.

Hill vs. the Chiefs

Hill vs the Chiefs (since 2021): No games

No games Kansas City has allowed two opposing receivers to pick up 100 or more receiving yards in a game in the 2023 season.

11 players have caught a TD pass against the Chiefs this year.

No player has recorded more than one TD reception against Kansas City on the season.

The Chiefs yield 176.1 passing yards per game, the NFL's second-ranked pass defense this season.

The Chiefs' defense is ranked 20th in the league with 11 passing TDs allowed so far this season.

Tyreek Hill Receiving Props vs. the Chiefs

Receiving Yards: 90.5 (-118)

Hill Receiving Insights

In five of eight games this year, Hill has exceeded the over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Hill has been targeted on 87 of his team's 277 passing attempts this season (31.4% target share).

He is averaging 11.7 yards per target (eighth in league play), averaging 1,014 yards on 87 passes thrown his way.

In seven of eight games this year, Hill has a touchdown catch, including one game with multiple TD grabs.

He has 22.9% of his team's 35 offensive touchdowns this season (eight).

With 13 red zone targets, Hill has been on the receiving end of 30.2% of his team's 43 red zone pass attempts.

Hill's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Patriots 10/29/2023 Week 8 13 TAR / 8 REC / 112 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Eagles 10/22/2023 Week 7 15 TAR / 11 REC / 88 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Panthers 10/15/2023 Week 6 10 TAR / 6 REC / 163 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Giants 10/8/2023 Week 5 9 TAR / 8 REC / 181 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Bills 10/1/2023 Week 4 5 TAR / 3 REC / 58 YDS / 0 TDs 1 ATT / 14 YDS / 0 TDs

