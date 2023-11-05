When the Miami Dolphins and the Kansas City Chiefs match up in Week 9 on Sunday at 9:30 AM ET, will Tyreek Hill find his way into the end zone? To check out how he measures up in this week's matchup and whether he's a solid bet to pay off his anytime TD prop, keep reading.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Think Hill will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!

Will Tyreek Hill score a touchdown against the Chiefs?

Odds to score a TD this game: -115 (Bet $11.50 to win $10 if he scores a TD)

Hill's team-high 1,014 yards receiving (126.8 per game) have come on 61 catches (87 targets) and he has scored eight touchdowns.

In seven of eight games this season, Hill has a touchdown catch, including one game with multiple TD grabs.

Tyreek Hill Game Log

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Chargers 15 11 215 2 Week 2 @Patriots 9 5 40 1 Week 3 Broncos 11 9 157 1 Week 4 @Bills 5 3 58 0 Week 5 Giants 9 8 181 1 Week 6 Panthers 10 6 163 1 Week 7 @Eagles 15 11 88 1 Week 8 Patriots 13 8 112 1

Rep Tyreek Hill with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.