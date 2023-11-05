When the Miami Dolphins meet the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 9, Tyreek Hill will be up against a Chiefs pass defense featuring Justin Reid. For more stats and insights on this matchup, check out the following article.

Sign up for fantasy football today with Sleeper fantasy football and receive a 100% deposit match up to $100!

Dolphins vs. Chiefs Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, November 5, 2023

Sunday, November 5, 2023 Time: 9:30 AM ET

9:30 AM ET Venue: Deutsche Bank Park

Deutsche Bank Park Location: Frankfurt-Flughafen, Germany

Frankfurt-Flughafen, Germany TV: NFL Network

NFL Network Live Stream: Watch on Fubo

Watch the NFL all season long on Fubo!

Tyreek Hill Fantasy Points and Projections

Total Fantasy Pts Avg. Fantasy Pts Fantasy Rank (WRs) Fantasy Rank (Overall) Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Chiefs 150.8 18.9 1 7 14.25

Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!

Tyreek Hill vs. Justin Reid Insights

Tyreek Hill & the Dolphins' Offense

Tyreek Hill has hauled in 1,014 receiving yards on 61 receptions to pace his squad this season while scoring eight touchdowns as a receiver.

Through the air, opposing defenses have struggled to contain Miami's passing offense, which ranks No. 1 in the NFL with 301.5 passing yards per game and first in the league with 8.7 pass yards per attempt.

Opposing defenses have struggled to contain the Dolphins' offense, which ranks first in the NFL with 33.9 points per game and first in the league with 453.3 yards per contest.

Miami ranks 15th in the league in pass rate, averaging 34.6 pass attempts per game (277 total pass attempts).

In the red zone, the Dolphins pass the ball more often than most of the league, throwing 43 times inside their opponents' 20-yard line this season (48.9% red-zone pass rate), which ranks third in the NFL.

Justin Reid & the Chiefs' Defense

Justin Reid has a team-leading one interception to go along with 39 tackles, one TFL, one sack, and six passes defended.

In the air, Kansas City has conceded 1,409 passing yards, or 176.1 per game -- that's the fifth-lowest total in the league.

The Chiefs are conceding 16.1 points per game, the fifth-fewest in the league.

Kansas City has allowed two players to pile up more than 100 receiving yards in a game this season.

The Chiefs have allowed 11 players to catch a touchdown pass against them this season.

Rep your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Tyreek Hill vs. Justin Reid Advanced Stats

Tyreek Hill Justin Reid Rec. Targets 87 29 Def. Targets Receptions 61 6 Passes Defended Yards Per Reception 16.6 16 Completions Allowed Rec. Yards 1014 39 Tackles Rec. Yards Per Game 126.8 4.9 Tackles Per Game Rec. Yards After Catch 382 1 Tackles For Loss Rec. Red Zone Targets 13 1 Sacks Rec. TDs 8 1 Interceptions

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.