At Deutsche Bank Park in Week 9, the Miami Dolphins' Tyreek Hill will be facing the Kansas City Chiefs pass defense and L'Jarius Sneed. Check out this article for more stats and analysis on this important matchup.

Dolphins vs. Chiefs Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, November 5, 2023

Sunday, November 5, 2023 Time: 9:30 AM ET

9:30 AM ET Venue: Deutsche Bank Park

Deutsche Bank Park Location: Frankfurt-Flughafen, Germany

Frankfurt-Flughafen, Germany TV: NFL Network

NFL Network Live Stream: Watch on Fubo

Tyreek Hill Fantasy Points and Projections

Total Fantasy Pts Avg. Fantasy Pts Fantasy Rank (WRs) Fantasy Rank (Overall) Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Chiefs 150.8 18.9 1 7 14.23

Tyreek Hill vs. L'Jarius Sneed Insights

Tyreek Hill & the Dolphins' Offense

Tyreek Hill paces his team with 1,014 receiving yards on 61 receptions with eight touchdowns.

Through the air, Miami has been driven by its passing offense, which ranks No. 1 in the NFL with 301.5 passing yards per contest. It ranks first in passing TDs (19).

Opposing defenses have struggled to slow down the Dolphins' offense, which ranks first in the NFL with 33.9 points per game and first in the league with 453.3 yards per game.

Miami averages 34.6 pass attempts per game this season, placing it 15th in the league.

In the red zone, the Dolphins are passing the ball a lot compared to the rest of the league, ranking third in the NFL with 43 total red-zone pass attempts (48.9% red-zone pass rate).

L'Jarius Sneed & the Chiefs' Defense

L'Jarius Sneed leads the team with one interception, while also putting up 38 tackles, three TFL, and six passes defended.

In the air, Kansas City has allowed the fifth-lowest amount of passing yards in the league, 1,409 (176.1 per game).

The Chiefs' points-against average on defense is fifth-best in the league, at 16.1 per game.

Kansas City has allowed two players to pile up more than 100 receiving yards in a game this season.

11 players have caught a touchdown against the Chiefs this season.

Tyreek Hill vs. L'Jarius Sneed Advanced Stats

Tyreek Hill L'Jarius Sneed Rec. Targets 87 48 Def. Targets Receptions 61 6 Passes Defended Yards Per Reception 16.6 24 Completions Allowed Rec. Yards 1014 38 Tackles Rec. Yards Per Game 126.8 4.8 Tackles Per Game Rec. Yards After Catch 382 3 Tackles For Loss Rec. Red Zone Targets 13 0 Sacks Rec. TDs 8 1 Interceptions

