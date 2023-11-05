Tyreek Hill vs. L'Jarius Sneed: Week 9 Matchup, Fantasy Projections and Preview
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 11:47 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
At Deutsche Bank Park in Week 9, the Miami Dolphins' Tyreek Hill will be facing the Kansas City Chiefs pass defense and L'Jarius Sneed. Check out this article for more stats and analysis on this important matchup.
Dolphins vs. Chiefs Game Info
- Game Date: Sunday, November 5, 2023
- Time: 9:30 AM ET
- Venue: Deutsche Bank Park
- Location: Frankfurt-Flughafen, Germany
- TV: NFL Network
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo
Tyreek Hill Fantasy Points and Projections
|Total Fantasy Pts
|Avg. Fantasy Pts
|Fantasy Rank (WRs)
|Fantasy Rank (Overall)
|Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Chiefs
|150.8
|18.9
|1
|7
|14.23
Tyreek Hill vs. L'Jarius Sneed Insights
Tyreek Hill & the Dolphins' Offense
- Tyreek Hill paces his team with 1,014 receiving yards on 61 receptions with eight touchdowns.
- Through the air, Miami has been driven by its passing offense, which ranks No. 1 in the NFL with 301.5 passing yards per contest. It ranks first in passing TDs (19).
- Opposing defenses have struggled to slow down the Dolphins' offense, which ranks first in the NFL with 33.9 points per game and first in the league with 453.3 yards per game.
- Miami averages 34.6 pass attempts per game this season, placing it 15th in the league.
- In the red zone, the Dolphins are passing the ball a lot compared to the rest of the league, ranking third in the NFL with 43 total red-zone pass attempts (48.9% red-zone pass rate).
L'Jarius Sneed & the Chiefs' Defense
- L'Jarius Sneed leads the team with one interception, while also putting up 38 tackles, three TFL, and six passes defended.
- In the air, Kansas City has allowed the fifth-lowest amount of passing yards in the league, 1,409 (176.1 per game).
- The Chiefs' points-against average on defense is fifth-best in the league, at 16.1 per game.
- Kansas City has allowed two players to pile up more than 100 receiving yards in a game this season.
- 11 players have caught a touchdown against the Chiefs this season.
Tyreek Hill vs. L'Jarius Sneed Advanced Stats
|Tyreek Hill
|L'Jarius Sneed
|Rec. Targets
|87
|48
|Def. Targets
|Receptions
|61
|6
|Passes Defended
|Yards Per Reception
|16.6
|24
|Completions Allowed
|Rec. Yards
|1014
|38
|Tackles
|Rec. Yards Per Game
|126.8
|4.8
|Tackles Per Game
|Rec. Yards After Catch
|382
|3
|Tackles For Loss
|Rec. Red Zone Targets
|13
|0
|Sacks
|Rec. TDs
|8
|1
|Interceptions
