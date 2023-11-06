Can we expect Aleksander Barkov Jr. scoring a goal when the Florida Panthers take on the Columbus Blue Jackets at 7:00 PM ET on Monday? To assist you with your wagers, take a look at the numbers and trends below.

Will Aleksander Barkov Jr. score a goal against the Blue Jackets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +175 (Bet $10 to win $17.50 if he scores a goal)

Barkov stats and insights

In two of nine games this season, Barkov has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.

He has not played against the Blue Jackets yet this season.

He has picked up two assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

He takes 2.3 shots per game, and converts 8.7% of them.

Blue Jackets defensive stats

The Blue Jackets are 16th in goals allowed, giving up 34 total goals (3.1 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Blue Jackets have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 11.4 hits and 19 blocked shots per game.

Panthers vs. Blue Jackets game info

Game Day: Monday, November 6, 2023

Monday, November 6, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and BSFL

ESPN+, BSOH, and BSFL Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

