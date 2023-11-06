The Florida Panthers, Aleksander Barkov Jr. among them, meet the Columbus Blue Jackets on Monday at 7:00 PM ET, at Amerant Bank Arena. Does a wager on Barkov intrigue you? Our stats and information can help.

Aleksander Barkov Jr. vs. Blue Jackets Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and BSFL

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 1.5 points (Over odds: +170)

1.5 points (Over odds: +170) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -149)

Barkov Season Stats Insights

In 9 games this season, Barkov has averaged 19:01 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of +5.

Barkov has twice scored a goal in a game this season in nine games played, but has yet to post a multi-goal contest.

Barkov has a point in six games this season (out of nine), including multiple points three times.

Barkov has posted an assist in a game six times this year in nine games played, including multiple assists once.

Barkov's implied probability to go over his point total is 37% based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 59.8% of Barkov going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Barkov Stats vs. the Blue Jackets

The Blue Jackets are 16th in goals allowed, conceding 34 total goals (3.1 per game) in the league.

The team's goal differential (-6) ranks 25th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Columbus 9 Games 3 9 Points 5 2 Goals 1 7 Assists 4

