Will Anton Lundell Score a Goal Against the Blue Jackets on November 6?
The Florida Panthers' upcoming contest against the Columbus Blue Jackets is scheduled for Monday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Anton Lundell light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the numbers and insights below.
Will Anton Lundell score a goal against the Blue Jackets?
Odds to score a goal this game: +350 (Bet $10 to win $35.00 if he scores a goal)
Lundell stats and insights
- Lundell has scored in one of 10 games this season, and it was just a single goal.
- He has not played against the Blue Jackets yet this season.
- He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
- Lundell's shooting percentage is 5.9%, and he averages 1.7 shots per game.
Blue Jackets defensive stats
- The Blue Jackets are 16th in goals allowed, conceding 34 total goals (3.1 per game) in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Blue Jackets have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 11.4 hits and 19 blocked shots per game.
Panthers vs. Blue Jackets game info
- Game Day: Monday, November 6, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and BSFL
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
