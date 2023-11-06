The Florida Panthers, Anton Lundell among them, face the Columbus Blue Jackets on Monday at 7:00 PM ET, at Amerant Bank Arena. If you'd like to wager on Lundell's prop bets, we've got lots of information to help you.

Anton Lundell vs. Blue Jackets Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +105)

0.5 points (Over odds: +105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +180)

Lundell Season Stats Insights

Lundell has averaged 15:04 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of 0).

Lundell has scored a goal in one of 10 games this season.

Lundell has a point in three games this year through 10 games played, but none of those games resulted in a multi-point effort.

Lundell has had an assist twice this season in 10 games played, but did not have multiple assists in either of those games.

The implied probability that Lundell hits the over on his points over/under is 48.8%, based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 35.7% of Lundell going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Lundell Stats vs. the Blue Jackets

On the defensive side, the Blue Jackets are conceding 34 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 16th in the NHL.

The team has the league's 25th-ranked goal differential (-6).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Columbus 10 Games 3 3 Points 0 1 Goals 0 2 Assists 0

