How to Watch Bethune-Cookman vs. Minnesota on TV or Live Stream - November 6
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 2:17 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Minnesota Golden Gophers (0-0) play the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (0-0) at 8:00 PM ET on Monday, November 6, 2023. The matchup airs on B1G+.
Bethune-Cookman vs. Minnesota Game Info
- When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Williams Arena in Minneapolis, Minnesota
- TV: B1G+
Bethune-Cookman Stats Insights
- The Wildcats shot 41.4% from the field, 3.5% lower than the 44.9% the Golden Gophers' opponents shot last season.
- Last season, Bethune-Cookman had a 6-3 record in games the team collectively shot above 44.9% from the field.
- The Golden Gophers ranked 309th in college basketball in offensive rebounding. The Wildcats ranked 211th.
- The Wildcats averaged only 3.1 fewer points per game last year (67.9) than the Golden Gophers allowed (71.0).
- Bethune-Cookman went 5-3 last season when it scored more than 71.0 points.
Bethune-Cookman Home & Away Comparison
- Bethune-Cookman averaged 74.5 points per game at home last season, and 62.4 away.
- At home, the Wildcats conceded 69.7 points per game last season. On the road, they allowed 79.6.
- At home, Bethune-Cookman sunk 7.8 treys per game last season, 1.7 more than it averaged on the road (6.1). Bethune-Cookman's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (37.9%) than on the road (34.2%).
Bethune-Cookman Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|@ Minnesota
|-
|Williams Arena
|11/10/2023
|Trinity (FL)
|-
|Moore Gymnasium
|11/15/2023
|Trinity Baptist
|-
|Moore Gymnasium
