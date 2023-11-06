Will Carter Verhaeghe Score a Goal Against the Blue Jackets on November 6?
On Monday at 7:00 PM ET, the Florida Panthers clash with the Columbus Blue Jackets. Is Carter Verhaeghe going to find the back of the net in this contest? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.
Will Carter Verhaeghe score a goal against the Blue Jackets?
Odds to score a goal this game: +135 (Bet $10 to win $13.50 if he scores a goal)
Verhaeghe stats and insights
- In three of 10 games this season, Verhaeghe has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- This is his first game of the season against the Blue Jackets.
- He has picked up two assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
- Verhaeghe averages 3.2 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 9.4%.
Blue Jackets defensive stats
- The Blue Jackets have given up 34 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 16th in the league in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Blue Jackets have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 11.4 hits and 19 blocked shots per game.
Panthers vs. Blue Jackets game info
- Game Day: Monday, November 6, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and BSFL
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
