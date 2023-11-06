Carter Verhaeghe will be on the ice when the Florida Panthers and Columbus Blue Jackets face off at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, November 6, 2023. If you'd like to wager on Verhaeghe's prop bets, we've got plenty of information to help you.

Carter Verhaeghe vs. Blue Jackets Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and BSFL

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -154)

0.5 points (Over odds: -154) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +160)

Verhaeghe Season Stats Insights

In 10 games this season, Verhaeghe has a plus-minus rating of +2, while averaging 18:13 on the ice per game.

Verhaeghe has a goal in three games this season through 10 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

Verhaeghe has a point in five of 10 games played this year, with multiple points in one of them.

Verhaeghe has an assist in two of 10 games this year, with multiple assists in one of those contests.

Verhaeghe's odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 60.6% that he hits the over.

There is a 38.5% chance of Verhaeghe having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Verhaeghe Stats vs. the Blue Jackets

On the defensive side, the Blue Jackets are allowing 34 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 16th in the league.

The team has the league's 25th-ranked goal differential (-6).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Columbus 10 Games 3 6 Points 4 3 Goals 4 3 Assists 0

