The Miami Heat, Duncan Robinson included, face off versus the Los Angeles Lakers on Monday at 7:30 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

In his most recent time out, a 121-114 win over the Wizards, Robinson tallied 18 points and six assists.

If you'd like to place a wager on Robinson's props, we look at his available ones, providing some stats and trends, below.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Duncan Robinson Prop Bets vs. the Lakers

Points Prop: Over 9.5 (+100)

Over 9.5 (+100) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 2.5 (+110)

Looking to bet on one or more of Robinson's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Lakers 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Lakers were ranked 20th in the NBA defensively last season, giving up 116.6 points per game.

On the glass, the Lakers allowed 44.9 rebounds per game last season, 25th in the league in that category.

The Lakers were the 15th-ranked team in the league in assists conceded per game last season, at 25.7.

On defense, the Lakers conceded 12.5 made three-pointers per contest last season, 18th in the league.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Duncan Robinson vs. the Lakers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/28/2022 16 8 1 0 2 0 0

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.