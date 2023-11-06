Evan Rodrigues and the Florida Panthers will play on Monday at 7:00 PM ET, and they'll be facing the Columbus Blue Jackets. If you're considering a wager on Rodrigues against the Blue Jackets, we have lots of info to help.

Evan Rodrigues vs. Blue Jackets Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

0.5 points (Over odds: -149)

0.5 points (Over odds: -149) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +135)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Rodrigues Season Stats Insights

In 10 games this season, Rodrigues has averaged 18:17 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of +5.

Through 10 games played this season, Rodrigues has scored at least one goal on one occasion and had multiple goals in that game.

In four of 10 games this year, Rodrigues has registered a point, including two games with two or more points.

In four of 10 games this year, Rodrigues has had an assist, including two games with multiple assists.

Rodrigues' implied probability to go over his point total is 59.8% based on the odds.

The implied probability of Rodrigues going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 42.6%.

Rodrigues Stats vs. the Blue Jackets

The Blue Jackets have conceded 34 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 16th in the league in goals allowed.

The team has the league's 25th-ranked goal differential (-6).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Columbus 10 Games 2 8 Points 2 2 Goals 0 6 Assists 2

